This Rough 1963 Chevrolet Impala Proves Hope Is the Last Thing Ever Lost

Back in the early ‘60s, the sales of the Chevrolet Impala were already on the rise, and every new model year was guiding this nameplate towards a major achievement finally reached at the middle of the decade.
In 1965, the Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than a million units in a single year, and of course, this was a result of Chevrolet refining the series with every single release.
The year 1963, for example, witnessed an important milestone for both the GM brand and the Impala itself. Chevrolet produced its 50 millionth car, and given the sales of the Impala were skyrocketing, it picked a Super Sport to celebrate this historic achievement.
The 50 millionth Chevrolet was, therefore, a 1963 Impala Super Sport that was assembled at the Tarrytown, New York facility.
But for the model year 1963, the Impala itself didn’t come with any major changes. And the engine lineup is living proof in this regard.
The offering started with the same 230 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder developing 140 horsepower, while the standard V8 was the already-famous 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire rated at 195 horsepower.
Chevrolet offered plenty of more powerful options, including two versions of the small-block 327 (5.3-liter) and three variants of the 409 (6.7-liter) Turbo-Fire big-block unit.
Overall, the 1963 Impala was an impressive model in all regards, and this makes it an icon that shouldn’t by any means be left to rot under the clear sky.
And yet, this ’63 Impala that we have here is the living proof that not all cars are treated the way they deserve to be treated. Fortunately, eBay seller i*find*u*flip is now trying to bring this legend back on the road, so the car has been listed for auction online, hoping someone would be interested in starting a restoration process.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out the Impala comes in a very rough shape. There’s rust in the typical places, such as the rust and the trunk, and the car lacks both an engine and a transmission. This isn’t necessarily bad news, as a missing engine means you could very well try a restomod as well, especially if you have another engine just laying around.
But at the end of the day, this Impala is the confirmation such a car continues to hope for a second chance, even at a time when it’s this close to a rust bucket condition. It remains to be seen how fast it’d return to the road, but at this point, the top bid close to $2,500 isn’t enough to trigger the reserve.
The vehicle is parked in Kansas if you want to check it out in person.
