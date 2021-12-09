Gorgeous 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Restomod Gets the Miami Vice Seal of Approval

Have you noticed how some cars just look like they belong in certain places? It can be because of any number of factors, such as size, color, styling, you name it. Take this modified 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS for example, could you really see it parked outside some apartment building in Kansas City? Sorry KC, we love you, go Chiefs, but no, it just wouldn't match this car’s vibe.
By the way, the car is being auctioned off via Bring a Trailer and its current location is said to be Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which pretty much says it all. We’d even go a step further and say that the turquoise and white exterior, plus the purple and pink stripes, give the car a typical Miami Vice aesthetic. We’re already picturing Sonny Crockett behind the wheel of this Impala, cruising around South Beach.
So, what’s the deal with this classic beauty, you ask? It’s a restomod, featuring exterior, interior and performance-enhancing modifications, but let’s start with the former.
Once you’re done admiring the color theme, you might notice fine details such as the shaved door handles, hood scoop, quad headlights, chrome accents and pillarless roof design. The wheels meanwhile measure 15 inches in diameter and are wrapped in staggered-width Cooper Cobra Radial G/T rubber.
The interior is equally as spectacular as the exterior, if not more. First, there’s white vinyl everywhere, from the front bucket seats to the rear bench, dashboard, door panels and even the center console.
As for what’s going on under the hood, feast your eyes on that 402 ci big block V8 unit, painted in the same color as the exterior, with similar graphics too.
It’s obviously been modified, and while we’re not sure how much horsepower is being channeled to the wheels via the car’s three-speed automatic gearbox, an old 90s magazine claims that this Impala SS could cover a quarter mile in just 12.68 seconds, which isn’t at all bad.
