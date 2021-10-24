5 1959 Chevrolet Impala Left America Searching for a Better Life, Now Flexes Stunning Looks

4 1972 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Original 454 as It Fights for Life

2 Never-Restored 1961 Chevrolet Impala Is an Original Bubble Top, Everything Working

More on this:

1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Sitting for 15 Years Is a Matching Numbers Big-Block Survivor

Back in 1966, if you wanted a Chevrolet Impala , there’s a chance the first engine you were offered was the standard 283 (4.7-liter) developing 195 horsepower. 11 photos



But customers who wanted more adrenaline when getting behind the wheel of their new Impala had plenty of options to choose from. And it all started with a 4-barrel version of the same 283, this time developing 220 horsepower, while the other options included a 327 (5.3-liter) with 275 horsepower and a 396 (6.4-liter) with 325 horsepower.



The icing on the cake was none other than the almighty 427 (7.0-liter), offered for the model year 1966 with either 390 or 425 horsepower.



The Impala that we have here left the factory with a 396 under the hood, and probably the most exciting news is the same unit is still there under the hood. We don’t know if it’s still running, but on the other hand, it was the one who helped drive this Impala into storage some 15 years ago.



As you can easily figure out yourselves by just checking out the photos in the gallery, this Impala doesn’t come in the best shape. But it’s far from becoming a rust bucket anyway, and at first glance, it seems to be quite a solid candidate for a restoration.



But there’s so much more to be excited about on this Impala. The car is an all-original



The Despite a six-cylinder also being available, that is, but given most people were interested in V8 power, not a lot of these ended up on the road.But customers who wanted more adrenaline when getting behind the wheel of their new Impala had plenty of options to choose from. And it all started with a 4-barrel version of the same 283, this time developing 220 horsepower, while the other options included a 327 (5.3-liter) with 275 horsepower and a 396 (6.4-liter) with 325 horsepower.The icing on the cake was none other than the almighty 427 (7.0-liter), offered for the model year 1966 with either 390 or 425 horsepower.The Impala that we have here left the factory with a 396 under the hood, and probably the most exciting news is the same unit is still there under the hood. We don’t know if it’s still running, but on the other hand, it was the one who helped drive this Impala into storage some 15 years ago.As you can easily figure out yourselves by just checking out the photos in the gallery, this Impala doesn’t come in the best shape. But it’s far from becoming a rust bucket anyway, and at first glance, it seems to be quite a solid candidate for a restoration.But there’s so much more to be excited about on this Impala. The car is an all-original 1966 SS , and there’s a good chance the big block under the hood is still working. Nothing big is missing, and some new parts are already available to jump-start a restoration.The Craigslist seller expects to get less than $10,000 for the car, and given its condition, this seems to be a fair price, especially as some new parts are also available.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.