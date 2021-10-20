1972 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Original 454 as It Fights for Life

After the successful fourth generation, Chevrolet Impala received another redesign for the model year 1971, this time becoming the largest car in the GM brand’s lineup.
However, the fifth generation Impala didn’t even get close to its predecessor in terms of sales. While Chevrolet ended up selling 427,000 units in 1971, the market performance gradually declined until it eventually dropped to no less than 176,000 units in 1975.
And yet, the Impala itself was still a beautiful car to look at, and the 1972 model that we have here is the living proof in this regard.
eBay seller arlie777 says this Impala is an early production unit (for the model year 1972), as it rolled off the assembly lines on October 1, 1971. But the more important tidbit concerns the overall condition, and unfortunately, there’s little good news in this regard.
First and foremost, it’s pretty clear from these photos the Impala doesn’t come in its best shape. And most likely, it’s been sitting for a while, though no information in this regard is being offered.
However, we do know that the car is very rusty, so be ready for some serious patching. But on the other hand, if what you’re aiming for is a full restoration to factory specifications, you’re not going to be disappointed.
This Impala has plenty of original parts, starting with the radiator and ending with the carburetor and the 454 (7.4-liter) V8 under the hood. On the other hand, the engine is not running, and we’re not being told if any major fixes are required to put the car in motion or not.
Since it is sold as part of a no-reserve auction, so in theory, whoever sends the highest bid can take the car home. At the time of writing, the top bid is $2,600, which is just a fair price for a 1972 Impala in this condition.
