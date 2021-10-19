4 This 1960 Chevrolet Impala Was Found Sitting in a Garage, Now a Head-Turning Machine

More on this:

1959 Chevrolet Impala Left America Searching for a Better Life, Now Flexes Stunning Looks

1958 was the year when the Chevrolet Impala got to see the daylight, though the early models were only available as the top-of-the-line versions of the more famous Bel Air. 18 photos



In production for just two years, this second-generation Impala featured two V8 options, namely a 283 (4.6-liter) unit and a 348 (5.7-liter) obviously developing more power.



And the more powerful unit is hiding under the hood of this beautiful 1959 Impala that we have here, though as you’ll discover in the next few lines, this car eventually managed to get the love it deserves outside the borders of the United States.



Currently enjoying the beautiful landscapes of France, this Impala was born in Arizona, but it left the States searching for a better life. And as it turns out, it has already found it, as the car has been fully restored, and everything now looks almost like a new car.



Both the interior and the body got refreshed according to the original specifications, and there are plenty of new parts on this Impala, starting with the tires and ending with the brakes, the alternator, and even the carburetor.



Unsurprisingly, this Impala isn’t necessarily cheap, especially given its current condition. The seller hopes to get close to $65,000 for it, and this makes perfect sense since everything is according to factory specifications, still in a like-new condition.



