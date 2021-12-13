1964 Chevrolet Impala Returns From the Dead with Bad News Under the Hood

1964 was the year that prepared the Chevrolet Impala for a major accomplishment that eventually took place with the introduction of the fourth-generation model in 1965.
The redesigned Impala became the first car in the history of the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, and needless to say, all its predecessors played a major role in this impressive milestone.
The 1964 Impala itself was a model that deserved all the praises, though it came with only little changes in terms of engine upgrades and the overall design. And of course, this makes perfect sense considering Chevrolet was already giving the finishing touches to the all-new Impala due in 1965.
The ’64 Impala that we have here is one of the models that have been having a rough time lately, yet this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s ready to go dark once and for all. Originally purchased by the current owner for parts, this Impala is still dreaming about a full restoration, so with a little luck, it could end up back on the road at one point.
eBay seller troys810 claims the car is “too good and complete to cut up,” and this is why it’s now listed online, hopefully for someone else to give it a second chance.
The vehicle doesn’t come in its best shape, but this isn’t at all surprising given it was supposed to be a parts car. It’s some 90% complete, and it obviously comes with the typical rust in typical places like the floors.
The 283 (4.7-liter) V8 under the hood, however, could make some people walk away. The engine is currently stuck, most likely from sitting, and right now, it’s not yet clear if it can still be saved or not.
Clearly, this 1964 Chevrolet Impala isn’t an easy project, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not worth checking out.
The price, however, could be quite a roadblock in its adventure towards a second experience on the road, as the seller expects to get no less than $6,500 for it.
The 1964 Impala itself was a model that deserved all the praises, though it came with only little changes in terms of engine upgrades and the overall design. And of course, this makes perfect sense considering Chevrolet was already giving the finishing touches to the all-new Impala due in 1965.
The ’64 Impala that we have here is one of the models that have been having a rough time lately, yet this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s ready to go dark once and for all. Originally purchased by the current owner for parts, this Impala is still dreaming about a full restoration, so with a little luck, it could end up back on the road at one point.
eBay seller troys810 claims the car is “too good and complete to cut up,” and this is why it’s now listed online, hopefully for someone else to give it a second chance.
The vehicle doesn’t come in its best shape, but this isn’t at all surprising given it was supposed to be a parts car. It’s some 90% complete, and it obviously comes with the typical rust in typical places like the floors.
The 283 (4.7-liter) V8 under the hood, however, could make some people walk away. The engine is currently stuck, most likely from sitting, and right now, it’s not yet clear if it can still be saved or not.
Clearly, this 1964 Chevrolet Impala isn’t an easy project, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not worth checking out.
The price, however, could be quite a roadblock in its adventure towards a second experience on the road, as the seller expects to get no less than $6,500 for it.