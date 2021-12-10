This Original 1967 Chevrolet Impala Is Dressed to Impress, Interior Is Amazing

Sales of the Chevrolet Impala reached a new record in 1965 when this car became the first in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year.
While the GM brand struggled to maintain the strong sales in the next few years, this was pretty impossible despite all the changes that were introduced specifically to make the Impala more appealing.
The model year 1967, for example, was offered with a wide array of engines, just like most of its predecessors, all in an attempt to target an audience that was as varied as possible.
The base offering was therefore a 250 (4.0-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower, while the standard V8 was the already-famous 283 (4.7-liter) rated at 195 horsepower.
The L30-coded 327 (5.3-liter) small-block was the first more powerful engine in the lineup, offering 275 horsepower in its standard configuration. A lighter version of the same unit was added for the model year 1968, this time developing just 250 horsepower.
The 396 (6.4-liter) L35 was the first big block for this model year with a final rating of 325 horsepower. The Turbo-Jet 427 (7.0-liter), however, was the crème de la crème, being able to offer a total power of 385 horsepower.
The Impala we’re highlighting today flexes a 327 V8, and according to eBay seller bloodworth7755, it’s the original unit that came with the car back in 1967 when it rolled off the assembly lines.
Very little is being shared about the current condition of the car, but it’s not hard to figure out from the photos that this Impala looks almost like a new car. There’s indeed a small scratch in the rear, though it’s not clear if this damage has been produced in an accident or not.
The interior is indeed impressive, with the seller describing it as “immaculate.” Everything looks like new inside this Impala, so if you’re looking for a daily driver, there’s no doubt this car will impress you every time you get behind the wheel.
We don’t know anything else about the engine, but we assume it’s working just fine given the overall condition of the car.
Clearly, nobody expects an Impala in such a good condition to come with a low price tag. Parked in Florida, this Impala can be yours for $35,000, though the seller has also enabled the Make Offer button, which means some other deals might also be considered
It remains to be seen if this Impala finds a new owner, but it’s critical for the owner to share additional information regarding every little part, especially because it’s not clear if the car has already been restored or not. The odometer indicates a little over 22,000 miles (some 35,000 km), so if the engine hasn’t been rebuilt, then this is quite a hidden gem worth checking out.
The model year 1967, for example, was offered with a wide array of engines, just like most of its predecessors, all in an attempt to target an audience that was as varied as possible.
The base offering was therefore a 250 (4.0-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower, while the standard V8 was the already-famous 283 (4.7-liter) rated at 195 horsepower.
The L30-coded 327 (5.3-liter) small-block was the first more powerful engine in the lineup, offering 275 horsepower in its standard configuration. A lighter version of the same unit was added for the model year 1968, this time developing just 250 horsepower.
The 396 (6.4-liter) L35 was the first big block for this model year with a final rating of 325 horsepower. The Turbo-Jet 427 (7.0-liter), however, was the crème de la crème, being able to offer a total power of 385 horsepower.
The Impala we’re highlighting today flexes a 327 V8, and according to eBay seller bloodworth7755, it’s the original unit that came with the car back in 1967 when it rolled off the assembly lines.
Very little is being shared about the current condition of the car, but it’s not hard to figure out from the photos that this Impala looks almost like a new car. There’s indeed a small scratch in the rear, though it’s not clear if this damage has been produced in an accident or not.
The interior is indeed impressive, with the seller describing it as “immaculate.” Everything looks like new inside this Impala, so if you’re looking for a daily driver, there’s no doubt this car will impress you every time you get behind the wheel.
We don’t know anything else about the engine, but we assume it’s working just fine given the overall condition of the car.
Clearly, nobody expects an Impala in such a good condition to come with a low price tag. Parked in Florida, this Impala can be yours for $35,000, though the seller has also enabled the Make Offer button, which means some other deals might also be considered
It remains to be seen if this Impala finds a new owner, but it’s critical for the owner to share additional information regarding every little part, especially because it’s not clear if the car has already been restored or not. The odometer indicates a little over 22,000 miles (some 35,000 km), so if the engine hasn’t been rebuilt, then this is quite a hidden gem worth checking out.