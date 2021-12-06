1963 Chevrolet Impala Field Find Hopes It’ll Get a Second Wind, Very Unlikely Though

Sales of the Impala series were already on the rise in the early ‘60s, so Chevrolet had nothing else to do than to stick with an approach that was clearly working.
In other words, the GM brand continued to use the Impala nameplate as a weapon to target an audience that was as varied as possible, and the essential way to do this was by offering a wide array of engine options.
At the end of the day, no matter if you wanted to drive this car because it was cool and didn’t care about the engine under the hood or you fell in love with the V8s offered by Chevrolet, the Impala was a model that made sense for everybody.
The engine lineup started with the same 230 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder as before, and the output was now 140 horsepower. Enough to turn the Impala into a grocery-getter, that is, but given the solid sales for this model year, it’s pretty clear most people didn’t necessarily mind having a six-cylinder unit under the hood.
The V8 offering started with the already-famous 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire developing 195 horsepower and continued with the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block rated at 250 and 300 horsepower. The 409 (6.7-liter) Turbo-Fire was the only big-block engine available for this model year, and it was offered with three different power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
The Impala you’re looking at here no longer has an engine under the hood, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s no longer hoping for a second chance.
The car obviously comes in a very rough condition, and at first glance, this isn’t necessarily a surprise. As you can easily tell with a quick glimpse at the photo gallery, this Impala has most likely spent many years on the field where it’s currently parked, so the lack of an engine isn’t the only bad news we’re getting.
There’s also plenty of rust, with some huge holes also spotted in the pics shared by eBay seller calichevy69. This means whoever buys this car would have a lot of patching work, and at the end of the day, many would just feel it’s simply not worth it.
The seller expects to get $5,500 for this Impala, and this makes it quite expensive given all of the above. Many might just walk away considering the ambitious price and the challenging condition, so eventually, this Impala could simply be used for parts.
If anything, the vehicle can very well serve as the foundation of a restomod, especially given the lack of an engine, so fingers crossed for someone to be brave enough not only to buy this Impala but also to give it another chance to get back on the road.
