Rusty 1963 Chevrolet Impala Is Quite a Fighter, Original Engine Currently in the Car

When it comes to the engine lineup, the 1963 Chevrolet Impala came with almost no differences as compared to the model it replaced. 14 photos



For instance, the 327 small block (5.3-liter) was available in two different options, both of them with a four-barrel carburetor. The Rochester unit produced 250 horsepower, while its sibling equipped with a Carter carburetor was able to generate 300 horsepower.



A big-block unit was also available for this model year in the form of a 409 (6.7-liter) offered with a choice of three power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.



The vehicle would require a ton of bodywork, and unfortunately, things aren’t by any means better when looking at the cabin. The interior is mostly wrecked, and speaking exclusively based on the provided photos, it’s hard to tell if it can still be saved or not. And of course, a visual inspection is still needed to determine what's missing and what is not.



Without a doubt, bringing this Impala back on the road will be quite a challenge, but at the same time, it can very well be used for parts too. Needless to say, if the six-cylinder unit under the hood isn’t exactly your cup of tea, the car can also serve as a cheap project car that would eventually be turned into a restomod.



And speaking of how cheap it is, this Impala obviously couldn’t cost a fortune given its current condition. The seller expects to get at least $2,500 for the vehicle, but at the time of writing, the auction is yet to receive any bids. The Impala is parked in Texas if you want to check it out live. The offering started with the same 230 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder unit developing 140 horsepower, while the base V8 was once again the Turbo-Fire 283 (4.7-liter) rated at 195 horsepower.Needless to say, Chevrolet ’s market strategy remained unchanged, so the Impala was once again designed to appeal to a wide array of customers. In other words, the engine lineup came with a little something for everybody, including more powerful V8s.For instance, the 327 small block (5.3-liter) was available in two different options, both of them with a four-barrel carburetor. The Rochester unit produced 250 horsepower, while its sibling equipped with a Carter carburetor was able to generate 300 horsepower.A big-block unit was also available for this model year in the form of a 409 (6.7-liter) offered with a choice of three power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.The rusty Impala that we have here, unfortunately, comes with the most underpowered engine, as it’s equipped with the six-cylinder unit available in 1963. Of course, this isn’t necessarily a problem for someone who just wants a cool daily driver, but on the other hand, a V8 would have increased the price of the car quite significantly.eBay seller leaveitonthefield hasn’t shared too much information regarding the engine, so we don’t know if it’s running or not. On the other hand, we’re being told the car has been off the road for a very long time, and you can easily tell this is true with a quick look at the photos in the gallery.The vehicle would require a ton of bodywork, and unfortunately, things aren’t by any means better when looking at the cabin. The interior is mostly wrecked, and speaking exclusively based on the provided photos, it’s hard to tell if it can still be saved or not. And of course, a visual inspection is still needed to determine what's missing and what is not.Without a doubt, bringing this Impala back on the road will be quite a challenge, but at the same time, it can very well be used for parts too. Needless to say, if the six-cylinder unit under the hood isn’t exactly your cup of tea, the car can also serve as a cheap project car that would eventually be turned into a restomod.And speaking of how cheap it is, this Impala obviously couldn’t cost a fortune given its current condition. The seller expects to get at least $2,500 for the vehicle, but at the time of writing, the auction is yet to receive any bids. The Impala is parked in Texas if you want to check it out live.

