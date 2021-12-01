All-Original 1962 Chevrolet Impala Looks Too Good to Be True, Promises Just 10K Miles

4 Unrestored 1959 Chevrolet Impala Hides Something Mysterious Under the Hood

1962 brought little changes to the Impala series, though the engine lineup this time featured a bunch of tweaks supposed to pave the way for even greater sales during the ‘60s. 8 photos



But returning to the 1962 model, the engine choices included the same standard six-cylinder unit developing 135 horsepower and the 283 (4.7-liter) V8 rated at 170 horsepower.



However,



At the same time, the GM brand decided to bet big on the 409 (6.7-liter), previously available as optional, as its role in 1963 was specifically to replace the 348 (5.7-liter) units offered on the 1961 Impala. The total output for the 409 was 380 horsepower when equipped with a single four-barrel carburetor and 409 horsepower thanks to two four-barrel carburetors.



Enter this mysterious 1962 Impala.



Posted on



There’s not a single word about a potential restoration, and the seller emphasizes it’s an all-original car, so we assume the vehicle has never been restored.



Certainly, everything sounds too good to be true, but the low mileage would rather suggest the engine has already been replaced. The absolutely mint condition could also be a sign of a previous restoration, and given the listing lacks many specifics, we wouldn’t be surprised if this Impala has already been refreshed at some point during its life.



The seller hasn’t included any photos with the interior either, but expect it to be perfect as well, especially given the low mileage.



Certainly, an Impala that’s so beautifully preserved can’t come cheap, and this one really doesn’t, as the seller expects to get $50,000 for the car.



And at some level, Chevrolet's strategy really worked, as all these refinements eventually paid off, with the Impala becoming the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year in 1965.

