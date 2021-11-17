Complete 1962 Chevrolet Impala Moves After 15 Years, Engine Ran When Parked

Pogea Racing Big Red: An Exquisite ’59 Corvette With C6 Hardware and Ferrari Paint



If you wanted to buy a Chevrolet Impala back in 1962, the standard engine you were offered was a 235 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder developing 135 horsepower. It was the same six-cylinder as for the model year 1961. 12 photos



First and foremost, the base offering was still the 283 (4.7-liter) V8 unit as before. Still, its more powerful versions got ditched and were replaced by an all-new 327 (5.3-liter) rated at either 250 or 300 horsepower.



Chevrolet also dropped the 348 (5.7-liter) units and introduced a 409 (6.7-liter) V8 option with single and dual four-barrel carburetor options, thus developing 380 and 409 horsepower, respectively.



This Impala posted on



The photos are the living proof this Impala is no longer in mint condition. Also, the seller admits that it has some rust in the typical areas. Most likely, the floors and the trunk would require some patching, but you still need to check it live to figure out just how much damage the rust ended up causing.



Other than that, we’re being told the Impala is still very complete, so in theory, no big parts should be missing. This is great news for anyone planning a full restoration, but given the car is no longer roadworthy, you’re still strongly recommended to go inspect everything in person to more accurately determine its current condition.



