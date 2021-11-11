1963 Chevrolet Impala SS Runs on Original V8 Power, Walkaround Video Is Impressive

According to rough estimates, Chevrolet built over 832,000 Impalas for the model year 1963, and unsurprisingly, the V8 versions accounted for a very big chunk.
More than 735,000 units, therefore, came with a V8 under the hood. At the same time, the six-cylinder engine ended up being installed on just 96,700 Impalas.
On the other hand, the popularity of the SS was on the rise, and for this model year, the GM brand equipped over 153,000 cars with this package. The numbers are impressive, as, in 1962, fewer than 100,000 Impalas came with SS branding.
One of them is sitting right here in front of your eyes, as eBay seller logisticnorth is now trying to find a new owner for what looks to be a really beautiful 1963 Impala SS.
Unfortunately, we’re not being told if the car is entirely original or whether it has already been restored. Still, on the other hand, the seller guarantees it’s a real SS. It sports the correct wheels and tires and a running 327 V8 (5.3-liter) that runs beautifully.
It’s paired with 4-speed transmission, and unsurprisingly, everything is working beautifully, making this Impala ready to become a daily driver if that’s what you want.
But on the other hand, depending on whether it’s been restored or not, this Impala could be a rare piece of the model year 1963. However, judging from the price, there’s a chance the car has already been restored, and not everything is currently original.
The seller expects to get $36,500 for this Impala SS. Moreover, the Make Offer button has also been enabled for other people interested in a different deal. The vehicle is parked in Henderson, Maryland, and of course, you’re fully recommended to check it out in person, not before checking out the delicious walkaround video embedded below.
