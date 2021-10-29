This 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Isn't Necessarily Awful If You Don’t Mind the Huge Holes

3 Here's a Mysterious 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS That's Just Rotting Away in Someone’s Yard

So at the end of the day, the selling price of this 1965 Impala SS isn’t necessarily the best. The Craigslist seller wants to get $4,500 for the car, and given all of the above, this is ambitious, to say the least. Unsurprisingly given its popularity was on the rise, the Impala SS accounted for an important part of this figure, with more than 243,000 coupes and convertible coming dressed as a Super Sport.And the 1965 Impala that we have here is one of these SS units that helped the whole series surpass this historical milestone.On the other hand, as you can easily figure out with a few clicks in the photo gallery, this Impala comes in a rather rough shape, and the huge holes in the floors pretty much speak for themselves. There’s obviously plenty of rust all over its body, and while the Craigslist seller hasn’t provided any specifics in this regard, it looks like the car has been spending too many years sitting on the side of the road.If you don’t mind the rusty floors and the lack of an engine, this Impala looks like a worthy candidate for a full restoration. The frame is still solid, and the car was born with air conditioning and power steering.The listing lacks several important details, so for example, while the back seats are still there, we know nothing about the front ones. The door panels also seem to be missing, but on the other hand, the steering wheel and the dash are in the car.Clearly, whoever ends up saving this Impala will have a ton of work to bring it back on the road. Not to mention that a full restoration to factory specifications is much harder given the lack of an engine, so the price of a correct unit should also be taken into account.So at the end of the day, the selling price of this 1965 Impala SS isn’t necessarily the best. The Craigslist seller wants to get $4,500 for the car, and given all of the above, this is ambitious, to say the least.

