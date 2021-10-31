One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Left to Rot Outside Is Somehow Still Complete

4 Here's a Mysterious 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS That's Just Rotting Away in Someone’s Yard

While the Impala nameplate was born in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air and everybody loved it from the very beginning, the car needed seven years to make a name for itself. 16 photos



And this is why the rough model that we have here is still worth our love.



It’s one of these legendary 1965 Impalas, and what’s more, it even wears the SS badges. And these make it even more special, even more so because the car is somehow still complete. At least, that’s what eBay seller



This theoretically makes this Impala a very solid candidate for a restoration, though, on the other hand, not everything is just milk and honey this time. And it all starts with its overall condition.



The vehicle is clearly rusty, most likely as it’s been sitting outside for a long time. Born with a Milano Maroon finish, the Impala obviously requires a full repaint. And that’s why we strongly recommend any interested buyer to inspect the body thoroughly before purchase.



On the other hand, we’re being told the original 396 (6.4-liter) V8 engine is still available, though not in the car, and the



Honestly, it’s really not a big surprise the car is already an Internet sensation. The auction has quickly received close to 20 bids in just a few hours online, and there’s a chance more people would join the bidding wars over the course of the next week.



At the time of writing, the top offer is close to $2,750, but the reserve is yet to be met.

