Family-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Seeks Justice, Wants Nothing But a Full Restoration

The Impala SS first got to see the daylight back in 1961, so its popularity was already on the rise when Chevrolet introduced the model year 1962. 25 photos



The engine lineup once again included both economical six-cylinders and more powerful V8s, but just like before, the 283 (4.7-liter) and the 327 (5.2-liter) ended up becoming the most common choices.



The small-block unit is also in charge of putting the wheels in motion on this ’62 Impala SS right here, though we’re not being told if it’s still running or not.



However, we know that the car is 99 percent original, as the only change is a new carburetor installed by the person currently selling it. The good news is the original carburetor is still around, so in theory, you can still install it back on the



As you can easily guess with just a few clicks in the photo gallery, the only option for this SS is full restoration. Part of the same family since new, this Chevrolet Impala has already received a series of basic fixes, such as new oil and brakes, but these don’t mean much anyway.



Total restoration is still the only way to go, and the rust that can be seen pretty much everywhere is going to be particularly challenging to deal with.



Unsurprisingly, the car has already attracted the attention of several Impala fans, by the top $2,700 bid isn't high enough to meet the reserve. eBay seller highcountry303 hasn't disclosed the reserve value, but with 6 days left until the auction comes to an end, there's a chance it'll be met anyway.

