Here's a Mysterious 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS That's Just Rotting Away in Someone’s Yard

The engine lineup of the 1967 Chevrolet Impala included a little something for everybody, so it didn’t really matter if you wanted an economical ride or just a bit of adrenaline. This was the car you needed, and Chevrolet hoped that a diverse engine lineup made this clear enough from the very beginning. 13 photos



This was the last year for this particular V8, as



But it goes without saying more powerful options were available too. For example, the Turbo-Fire 327 (5.3-liter), which joined the lineup as code L30, produced 275 horsepower, while the L35, or the Turbo-Jet 396, increased the output to 325 horsepower.



The L36, however, was the engine that everybody was drooling over. The Turbo-Jet 427 (7.0-liter) generated no less than 385 horsepower, with the L72 joining a year later and raising this limit to 425 horsepower.



If you’re interested in what’s under the hood of this Impala, we’ve got some disappointing news in this regard. Unfortunately, eBay seller



Is this engine already locked up? Can someone save it? Is it the original unit that came with the car? These are all questions that you won’t be able to find an answer to unless you decide to inspect the car in person before making an offer.



We do know, aside from what the pictures themselves can tell about the car's condition, that new floors and a trunk pan are needed. Most likely, this is because of the rust, which is the result of the vehicle likely sitting for a long time.



