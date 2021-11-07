Once-Yellow 1964 Impala SS Is the Living Proof a Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words

One of the best things, or maybe the only one actually, about rust buckets is they’re incredibly affordable. Depending on how lucky you are, however, there’s a chance you come across an example that’s still worth a full restoration, which means you could end up buying a project car for beer money.
The Impala SS that we have here could be one such affordable candidate for a restoration, though as you can easily tell by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, the car clearly isn’t aimed at the faint of heart.
The pictures posted by seller wbb454 aren’t the best, that’s for sure, as they’ve been taken with a camera on a computer screen. But despite this unusual approach, they still show just how rough the Impala is, so it goes without saying that bringing it back on the road will be rather challenging.
Born as an SS, this 1964 Impala no longer comes with the original V8 under the hood, but this isn’t necessarily bad news. Given the hardcore condition of the car, a restomod might end up becoming a much better option, especially since it’d allow you to choose the engine under the hood.
The 1964 Impala was offered with both economic engines and more capable options. It all started with the 230 (3.7-liter) Turbo Thrift developing 140 horsepower, while the base V8 was the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo-Fire with 195 horsepower.
Those who wanted to go for a small block could choose the 327 (5.3-liter), this year available in two different configurations rated at 250 and 300 horsepower, respectively. The top-of-the-range unit was the 409 (6.7-liter) big block with 340, 400, 425 horsepower versions.
So is this Impala worth a second chance? It depends, as many people might just want to use it for parts. No matter your intentions, just be ready to spend at least $1,000 for the car.
