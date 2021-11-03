This 1962 Impala Spent Decades in a Museum, Is an Incredible Time Capsule with 16K Miles

If you’ve recently convinced your wife that spending a small fortune on a Chevrolet Impala makes sense, this 1962 model is totally worth checking out.
And it’s all because the car is an example you really don’t see too often. Before digging into more details, here’s something to keep you entertained: the odometer indicates just 16,000 miles (a little over 25,000 km), and they are all absolutely original.
Now that we caught your attention, let’s review the rest of the details.
First and foremost, this is an all-original 1962 Chevrolet Impala currently at its third owner. eBay seller garben73 says the car has spent its entire life in Oklahoma, and this means it has never been exposed to the salt on the roads.
The body (and pretty much everything else too) is in impressive condition, and several fixes have already been made to make sure the Impala can be driven safely on public roads. It all happened after the current owner got the car from a museum where it spent decades, we’re being told.
As for what’s under the hood, there’s no doubt you’ll be impressed. This Impala gets its power from a 409 (6.7-liter) V8 unit with 380 horsepower.
The 409 originally made its debut on the 1961 Impala, and for the model year 1962, it was offered with both a single and a dual four-barrel configuration. The latter was rated at no less than 409 horsepower.
Overall, this Impala is an incredible time capsule that you really can’t find very often, and the mileage we mentioned earlier is just the living proof in this regard. The seller guarantees the 16K miles on the clock are all original, and this makes sense given the car has been sitting for decades.
You really don’t expect the car to come cheap, do you? The auction is currently under way, but the top $21,200 bid isn’t enough to reach the reserve. If you want to buy the Impala today, be ready to spend $61,500.
