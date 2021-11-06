1966 Chevrolet Impala Won’t Knock Your Socks Off at First, the Surprise Is Under the Hood

1965 was a big year for Chevrolet Impala, as this particular nameplate became the first model in history to sell more than 1 million units in a single year in the United States.
As a result, everybody expected the 1966 Impala to continue these strong sales, and at some level, it did (despite the slow decline recorded during this model year, mostly following the introduction of the Caprice as a stand-alone series).
The ’66 Impala continued to be offered in multiple versions, namely four-door sedan and hardtop, two-door hardtop and convertible, as well as a four-door station wagon in two different flavors.
But engine-wise, Chevrolet operated a series of changes that quickly caught the attention of everybody in the market looking for more performance.
The standard V8 was the same 283 as before, this time developing 195 horsepower thanks to a two-barrel carburetor. The small-block was still the 327, while the big-block lineup included the 396 developing 325 horsepower.
But new for this model year was the 427, which was rated at 390 and 425 horsepower, depending on the selected version.
And the Impala that we have here was born with a 396 under the hood, though a previous owner wanted to convert it into a rocket with the addition of a 454 big block. It’s a good driver, we’re being told, so in theory, the engine should now be working properly on this Impala.
Other than that, it’s pretty clear from the photos in the gallery that this car doesn’t come in its best shape. But thanks to the plethora of fixes it has already received, including new brakes, a new radiator, and new tires, the Impala seems to qualify for an easy restomod.
It remains to be seen if someone is willing to give this Impala another chance, but until now, the auction is yet to receive any bids. eBay seller jpb5571 has set a starting price of $200 with an undisclosed reserve in place.
The ’66 Impala continued to be offered in multiple versions, namely four-door sedan and hardtop, two-door hardtop and convertible, as well as a four-door station wagon in two different flavors.
But engine-wise, Chevrolet operated a series of changes that quickly caught the attention of everybody in the market looking for more performance.
The standard V8 was the same 283 as before, this time developing 195 horsepower thanks to a two-barrel carburetor. The small-block was still the 327, while the big-block lineup included the 396 developing 325 horsepower.
But new for this model year was the 427, which was rated at 390 and 425 horsepower, depending on the selected version.
And the Impala that we have here was born with a 396 under the hood, though a previous owner wanted to convert it into a rocket with the addition of a 454 big block. It’s a good driver, we’re being told, so in theory, the engine should now be working properly on this Impala.
Other than that, it’s pretty clear from the photos in the gallery that this car doesn’t come in its best shape. But thanks to the plethora of fixes it has already received, including new brakes, a new radiator, and new tires, the Impala seems to qualify for an easy restomod.
It remains to be seen if someone is willing to give this Impala another chance, but until now, the auction is yet to receive any bids. eBay seller jpb5571 has set a starting price of $200 with an undisclosed reserve in place.