This Mysterious 1958 Chevrolet Impala Promises Top V8 Muscle Under the Hood

1958 witnessed the debut of the Impala nameplate, though at first, Chevrolet only launched this model as the top-of-the-line Bel Air.
Offered exclusively as either a convertible or a sports coupe, the Impala could be fitted with a choice of three engines, starting with a 235 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder. The standard V8 was the already famous 283 (4.6-liter), while those who wanted to turn the Impala into a small rocket could go for the 348 (5.7-liter), developing 280 horsepower.
The Impala that we have here is also said to come with a 348 under the hood, though on the other hand, the car is as mysterious as it gets in pretty much every regard.
This is because the Craigslist seller hasn’t provided too many details about it, so judging from the photos, this Impala has been sitting for a long time, possibly outside.
It goes without saying the body isn’t exactly in a mint condition, but this isn’t even surprising if the car spent years on the side of the road. But the good news is the Impala is most likely unrestored, so whoever buys it would have the important mission of bringing a legend back on the road.
Other than that, the few photos included in the Craigslist ad fail to answer several important questions, so we don’t know just how original the car still is today and whether any big parts are missing or not.
It goes without saying that whoever wants to take this Impala home should reach out to the seller with more questions, though on the other hand, the asking price could make many people just walk away.
The car is listed online with a $20,000 price tag, but the good news is the seller is also accepting other trades, so just reach out to them with the offer, and who knows, make you end up walking away with a first-year Impala in all its glory.
