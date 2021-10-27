1963 Chevrolet Impala Rotting Away on Private Property Flexes a Mysterious Engine

Nomad Micro-House Shows the World an Affordable and Fully-Loaded Mobile Home

The 1963 Impala is a beautiful classic car in all regards, and this makes its name an instant hook for collectors who just want to park such an example in their garage. 10 photos



At the totally opposite pole, there are the Impala project cars that require a ton of work and which can be taken home for much less. And the example that we have is just a living example in this regard.



All it takes is a few clicks on the pictures in the gallery to figure out what this Impala is all about. The car is this close to becoming a rust bucket, and eBay seller



According to the listing, the original owner purchased the car when they were 16 and eventually parked it in the same spot where you see it right now after they got married. A title is still available, so theoretically, it’s still a one-owner Impala at this point.



Now let’s talk a little bit about what’s under the hood. The seller says the car comes with a V8, but unfortunately, no other specifics have been provided. Oddly enough, the provided VIN indicates this was supposed to be a 4-door Impala that was born with a six-cylinder under the hood, so most likely, the seller just entered the code wrong. You should totally reach out to them for more information in this regard and ask for the correct VIN.



However, we know that the '63 Impala was available with a wide array of V8 engines, starting with the 283 (4.6-liter) V8 offered as standard and developing 195 horsepower.



The optional V8 units included the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block rated at 250 and 300 horsepower and the 409 (6.7-liter) Turbo-Fire with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.



We have no idea if the engine is still running or not, but we're guessing it does not give the car's overall shape.



