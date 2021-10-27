This Google Maps Alternative Is Getting Better on CarPlay Because Really Why Not

While Google Maps is currently the most popular navigation app on iPhone and Android (and, as a result, on CarPlay and Android Auto too), it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the perfect solution for everybody.
In fact, there’s no such thing as the best navigation app simply because everyone uses the tool that better fits their needs.
However, TomTom is trying to build an all-in-one product that provides users with more features and is also updated regularly with more capabilities.
And this is exactly what happened this week with the company’s TomTom GO Navigation, its flagship mobile navigation solution available on iPhone and Android.
The new update, however, is aimed at the iOS version of the app, so the ones getting the improvements this time are iPhone and CarPlay users.
TomTom GO Navigation version 2.8 is therefore available for download right now from the App Store, and this update includes a little something for everybody.
First and foremost, the app is now live in a series of new countries, including Turkey, Morocco, and Chile (its Android sibling has recently been updated with expanded availability in these regions as well). Then, TomTom GO Navigation features a simplified privacy screen at onboarding, according to the official changelog, as well as new Siri Shortcuts.
Siri Shortcuts are a great way to launch certain tasks faster, and TomTom supporting this feature is something that comes in very handy for those relying on GO Navigation during each driving session. All it takes is a single tap or a command sent to Siri to use this feature.
Needless to say, users who are already running TomTom’s application should install the update as soon as possible, especially because it’s a release packed with goodies.
In the meantime, Google Maps has also received a new update this week on CarPlay, and if your iPhone has already been updated to iOS 15.1, you should totally install it.
However, TomTom is trying to build an all-in-one product that provides users with more features and is also updated regularly with more capabilities.
And this is exactly what happened this week with the company’s TomTom GO Navigation, its flagship mobile navigation solution available on iPhone and Android.
The new update, however, is aimed at the iOS version of the app, so the ones getting the improvements this time are iPhone and CarPlay users.
TomTom GO Navigation version 2.8 is therefore available for download right now from the App Store, and this update includes a little something for everybody.
First and foremost, the app is now live in a series of new countries, including Turkey, Morocco, and Chile (its Android sibling has recently been updated with expanded availability in these regions as well). Then, TomTom GO Navigation features a simplified privacy screen at onboarding, according to the official changelog, as well as new Siri Shortcuts.
Siri Shortcuts are a great way to launch certain tasks faster, and TomTom supporting this feature is something that comes in very handy for those relying on GO Navigation during each driving session. All it takes is a single tap or a command sent to Siri to use this feature.
Needless to say, users who are already running TomTom’s application should install the update as soon as possible, especially because it’s a release packed with goodies.
In the meantime, Google Maps has also received a new update this week on CarPlay, and if your iPhone has already been updated to iOS 15.1, you should totally install it.