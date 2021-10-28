5 Never-Restored 1961 Chevrolet Impala Is an Original Bubble Top, Everything Working

2 Here's a Mysterious 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS That's Just Rotting Away in Someone’s Yard

More on this:

1962 Chevrolet Impala Spent 42 Years in a Garage With a Leaky Roof, You Can Guess the Rest

The 1962 Impala was the second model year released as part of the third generation, and Chevrolet this time decided to stick with rather subtle touches in terms of styling. 25 photos



Furthermore, Chevrolet ditched the 348 (5.7-liter) V8 units available across the lineup, so the Impala could now be ordered with a 409 (6.7-liter) unit previously offered as optional. Customers could choose between 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions, with the output this time reaching 380 and 409 horsepower, respectively.



The ’62 Impala that we have here certainly comes with a V8, though the owner can’t remember which one. It’s either a 283 or a 327, they say, and the good news is it still starts and runs properly.



The car spent no less than 42 years in storage, but the more concerning part is the garage had a leaky roof and no front door. Obviously, these aren’t necessarily the best conditions for long-term storage in the case of a classic car, but eBay seller



However, the body isn’t necessarily in the best shape, and the pictures pretty much speak for themselves. The interior is fully original, and the engine under the hood is still the factory unit that came with the



Some parts have already been replaced, but the car is once again in storage, though this time, the owner says they’re starting the engine regularly to keep it in a running condition.



Taking this Impala home isn’t necessarily cheap, as the bidding has already reached $6,300, and the reserve is still yet to be met. More changes, however, happened under the hood, where the GM brand decided to give up on the 283 (4.6-liter) 4-barrel V8 previously offered for the model year 1961 and introduced an all-new 327 (5.3-liter) developing 250 and 300 horsepower.Furthermore, Chevrolet ditched the 348 (5.7-liter) V8 units available across the lineup, so the Impala could now be ordered with a 409 (6.7-liter) unit previously offered as optional. Customers could choose between 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions, with the output this time reaching 380 and 409 horsepower, respectively.The ’62 Impala that we have here certainly comes with a V8, though the owner can’t remember which one. It’s either a 283 or a 327, they say, and the good news is it still starts and runs properly.The car spent no less than 42 years in storage, but the more concerning part is the garage had a leaky roof and no front door. Obviously, these aren’t necessarily the best conditions for long-term storage in the case of a classic car, but eBay seller kodiakfreeze says the vehicle was parked on a concrete floor, and this protected the underside from the invasion of rust.However, the body isn’t necessarily in the best shape, and the pictures pretty much speak for themselves. The interior is fully original, and the engine under the hood is still the factory unit that came with the Impala when it rolled off the assembly lines.Some parts have already been replaced, but the car is once again in storage, though this time, the owner says they’re starting the engine regularly to keep it in a running condition.Taking this Impala home isn’t necessarily cheap, as the bidding has already reached $6,300, and the reserve is still yet to be met.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.