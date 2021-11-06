Ducati Diavel Army Girl Is All About the Paint, That’s All It Needs

Over the past few months, we’ve brought to light quite a large number of custom builds made by a Japanese specialized shop called Bad Land. And by a large number, we generally mean Harley-Davidson-based machines, because the American two-wheelers are pretty much all that the custom industry, including Bad Land, cares about.
From time to time though, Harley-specialized shops like to diversify a bit in a bid to show the world they are equally as talented at modifying to a lesser or greater extent bikes of other makes as well. And Bad Land is no exception.
Technically, if you want to do something that is the exact opposite of Harley (or Indian, for that matter), there’s really only one direction to go: the Ducati way. And that’s exactly what Bad Land once did with a Diavel.
The moniker surfaced in the world of two-wheelers back in 2010, and quickly evolved into one of the most sought after such machines on the market. The bike is so important to Ducati, that it even got the extreme version that is the 1260 Lamborghini, a nod and tribute to the mighty Sian FKP 37.
Because of its appeal, the Diavel was quickly adopted by the custom industry, and we’ve seen plenty of exciting examples coming to light over the years. In the case of the one we have here, exciting translates into only one thing: color.
That would be some kind of very in your face purple, slapped on everything from the front fender to the exhaust. It blends with bits of chrome and black to make for one of the most noticeable Diavels out there.
The bike is now called Army Girl, and is the result of an extremely complicated process that required according to Bad Land stripping the thing apart, adding a chrome finish, then a silver coating, then candy purple where the color would look the finest.
The shop does not say how much it cost to put the Ducati together like this, but given how it’s probably the only one of its kind out there, it matters very little, of course.
