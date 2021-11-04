5 One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Left to Rot Outside Is Somehow Still Complete

4 This Mysterious 1958 Chevrolet Impala Promises Top V8 Muscle Under the Hood

3 Original 1959 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Unmolested V8 Power in All Its Glory

2 This 1962 Impala Spent Decades in a Museum, Is an Incredible Time Capsule with 16K Miles

1 This 1962 Chevrolet Impala Looks Like It Hit a Pole, Mysterious Engine Inside

More on this:

This 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sports 24 Karat Gold Parts, a Little Surprise Under the Hood

The 1962 Impala itself is a beauty, there’s no doubt about that, but someone decided to push its looks to the next level by using 24 karat gold for certain parts. 24 photos



First and foremost, let’s begin by stating the obvious.



This Impala is in mint condition both inside and outside, and everything is just like new. In fact, there’s not a single spot of rust on this 1962



This is the reason they also used 24 karat gold on the front and rear bumper guards, the headlight bezels, the emblems, and several other parts, as explained by eBay seller



Make no mistake, this



The V8 lineup on the 1962 Impala included the standard 283 (4.6-liter) with a two-barrel carburetor and 170 horsepower, an all-new 327 (5.3-liter), as well as a 409 (6.7-liter) big-block developing either 380 or 409 horsepower.



But what’s supposed to put the wheels in motion on this Impala is a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 paired with an automatic transmission, and as you could easily figure out, everything is running just like on a new car.



This Impala will probably break the bank, as the price makes it pretty clear it’s not the kind of car anyone can own. The price is $88,000, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone be interested in a different deal. Yes, as weird as that may sound, this isn’t an Impala tuned as part of Pimp My Ride but a typically restored model that’s ready for action once again, all with a series of extras.First and foremost, let’s begin by stating the obvious.This Impala is in mint condition both inside and outside, and everything is just like new. In fact, there’s not a single spot of rust on this 1962 Chevy , and it’s pretty clear that whoever restored it wanted the car to be a surprise appearance by all means.This is the reason they also used 24 karat gold on the front and rear bumper guards, the headlight bezels, the emblems, and several other parts, as explained by eBay seller feraal1 . It goes without saying this isn’t the kind of car you should use as a daily driver, but mostly a vehicle that must be parked in someone’s garage as a member of a more special collection.Make no mistake, this Impala is a restomod, and the engine under the hood is here to confirm this.The V8 lineup on the 1962 Impala included the standard 283 (4.6-liter) with a two-barrel carburetor and 170 horsepower, an all-new 327 (5.3-liter), as well as a 409 (6.7-liter) big-block developing either 380 or 409 horsepower.But what’s supposed to put the wheels in motion on this Impala is a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 paired with an automatic transmission, and as you could easily figure out, everything is running just like on a new car.This Impala will probably break the bank, as the price makes it pretty clear it’s not the kind of car anyone can own. The price is $88,000, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone be interested in a different deal.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.