Original 1959 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Unmolested V8 Power in All Its Glory

1959 witnessed the debut of the Impala nameplate as a stand-alone series, with the car fitted with a choice of both six-cylinders and V8s. 17 photos







The 348 (5.7-liter) was the V8 everybody was drooling after, and it’s no surprise why. In the standard configuration, this unit boasted 250 horsepower with a single four-barrel carburetor, whereas the Super Turbo-Thrust came with 280 horsepower. The top-of-the-range versions of the 348 increased the output to no less than 315 horsepower.



And what we have here is one of the ’59 Impalas that were born with a 348 under the hood. And what’s more, this V8 is still running properly, with eBay seller



As you can figure out by simply browsing the photo gallery, this Impala is indeed in a really solid shape, and we’re being told it’s some 99 percent rust-free. In other words, there’s not much you need to do in terms of bodywork, even if it still features the original paint.



Some restoration work has already been done, and the Impala sports new brakes and a new steering wheel, but everything remains as original as it gets.



An original and in really good shape car like this can’t come cheap, and this 1959 Impala doesn’t. The owner is willing to let the Chevy go for $49,000, but on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone else be interested in a different deal.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.