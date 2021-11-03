5 This 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Isn't Necessarily Awful If You Don’t Mind the Huge Holes

This 1962 Chevrolet Impala Looks Like It Hit a Pole, Mysterious Engine Inside

When it comes to the 1962 Chevrolet Impala, the GM brand offered a little something for everybody, and at some level, this made perfect sense. 25 photos



This is why the Impala ended up being fitted with both six-cylinders and V8s, though it goes without saying not everybody was a big fan of the economic choices.



So when it comes to V8s, the standard unit was the 283 two-barrel developing 170 horsepower, yet for this model year, Chevrolet operated several changes. First, the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block replaced the more powerful 283 (4.6-liter), while the 409 (6.7-liter) took the place of the 348 (5.7-liter) offered on the model year 1961.



A 283 is also said to be installed on this 1962 Impala, though on the other hand, we know almost nothing about it. eBay seller



But judging from how everything looks under the hood, there’s a chance it doesn’t, especially as the car has most likely been sitting for years. There are also signs of some accident damage in the back, possibly as the driver hit a pole at some point when parking the vehicle.



In fact, everything seems to be in a rather rough condition, and this is one of the reasons the owner claims this



The good news is the bidding for this Impala starts at just $500, though it remains to be seen how much attention it gets. It’s a no-reserve auction, so whoever sends the top bid can take it home.



If you want to see this Impala in person, it's parked in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

