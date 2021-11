Original 1967 Impala Totally Fails to Strike a Pose, Just Ignore the Potato-Quality Photos

This all-original 1967 Chevrolet Impala hopes you’re not necessarily interested in the image gallery, as the potato-quality photos reveal very little about it. Fortunately, eBay seller 7453bobw has provided a few more details in their listing, so let’s get straight to the car and see what it’s all about.First and foremost, it’s pretty clear, even from the awful photos, this 1967 Impala doesn’t come in its best shape. Presumably, it’s because the car hasn’t moved in a long time, as it was parked back in 1998 and hasn’t moved ever since.The seller guarantees the vehicle is all-original, and in theory, no big parts should be missing. This is without a doubt good news, especially if you’re planning a full restoration. But on the other hand, a visual inspection is recommended because the rough condition could mean some parts, including the body, could end up requiring intensive patches or even a complete replacement.The good news is the car was running properly before it was parked in 1998. Of course, there’s a chance the 283 (4.7-liter) V8 engine no longer starts after 23 years in storage, so once again, a visual inspection is recommended.In addition to all-original parts, the Impala also sells with the original owner’s manual and Protect-O-Plate, though there’s something else that you need to be aware of. While the Impala is now painted in blue, the car originally left the factory in gold, so if you’re planning a full restoration to factory specifications, just make sure you check out all the codes still on the car.The rough condition of the Impala doesn’t mean it sells cheap. Not at all, as the eBay seller still expects to get $8,500 for it, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how many people enter the bidding wars.