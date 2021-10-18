This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Sleeps Tight on a Trailer, Likely Forgotten for Many Years

Remembering the Audi Quattro S1 E2, the Most Iconic Group B Rally Car

The 1964 Impala brought minor changes to this nameplate, and this makes perfect sense, as Chevrolet was already giving the finishing touches to a refreshed model scheduled to launch in 1965 as part of the fourth generation. 11 photos



The 1964 model, however, contributed to this important milestone, and the SS that we have here still displays its beautiful lines in all their glory.



Of course, the car doesn’t come in its best shape, and it’s pretty clear it’s been sitting for a long time, most likely not in the best conditions.



The seller says the car will need "rust repair," especially on the floors, but expect the same thing to be required in other parts of the Impala, including in the trunk.



As for what’s under the hood, the engine is long gone. Unfortunately, we’re not being told what unit was originally supposed to put the wheels in motion on this car. So if you’re hoping to restore the car to factory specifications, this will be much harder unless the seller does have more info about the history of this Impala.



Is the car still worth a full restoration? It probably is, though the asking price is going to be a major shortcoming in this regard. The seller expects to get no less than $6,500 for the car despite its current condition, but the good news is the Make Offer button has also been interested should someone be interested in another deal.

