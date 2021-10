These Are the Oldest Car Dealerships in America

But I suppose that’s what arguments are all about, so feel free to add your contestants as you see fit.The economic crisis attached to the Covid plague has led more than a few businesses, car dealerships among them, to shutter their doors for good. But a few dealerships have weathered more than 100 years of changing fortunes and shocks to financial markets.One of those, family-owned vehicle retailer W. Hare & Son, lasted from the age of horse-drawn wagons to this, the era of hybrid and electric cars. An Indiana dealership, W. Hare & Son, is coming in at more than one and a half centuries and stayed in continuous operation.Founder Wesley Hare began building a variety of wheeled conveyances in 1847 from a humble log cabin in Noblesville, Indiana, and from that location, he serviced a constant stream of Americans heading west to California to pan for gold. Hare also offered a one-year warranty on the axles, wheels, and springs he built - though it would be interesting to know how many times he had to honor that warranty.At the end of the Civil War, Hare's took over the business, and the latest operation moved to a four-story building that featured an elevator. As the turn of the century neared, E.M. Hare foresaw that the "horseless carriage" would be more than the flavor of the month, and despite the protestations of his employees, Hare inked deals with Hupmobile Studebaker , and Cadillac to sell their latest wares. By 1912, automobiles were the focus of the family business.Since then, six generations of the Hare family have managed the dealership, and each of them faced brutal challenges such as the Great Depression and a cessation of all automobile production due to World War II. During the three and half years, the Hares had no cars for the lot. During the three and half years the Hares had no cars for the lot, they kept buy taking care of customers with oil changes, tune-ups and various other elements of maintenance.But sadly, the Hare family got out of the car business in 2017 when the great-great-great granddaughters of Wesley Hare shuttered the dealership. That last year, Hare Chevrolet sold some 460 new and used cars each month.