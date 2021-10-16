This 1960 Chevrolet Impala Was Found Sitting in a Garage, Now a Head-Turning Machine

5 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Like It Didn’t Survive a Kitten Attack, Shiny Engine Inside

The Chevrolet Impala nameplate was born in 1958 as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air, but thanks to its popularity, the GM brand decided to release it as a stand-alone series only a year later. 25 photos



The 1960 Impala came with several important changes, but the most notable was by far the return of the three round taillights. As far as the engines are concerned, the V8 options included just two choices, namely the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo Fire and the 348 (5.7-liter) Turbo Thrust, with the latter developing between 250 and 350 horsepower.



The Impala that we have here is now powered by a 348 working just like new, obviously thanks to a full restoration that brought it back to the mint condition such a legend totally deserves. The car comes with rebuilt carburetors, new tires, a new exhaust system, and several other new parts, all of which contributed to a refresh that turned it into a head-turning machine.



The paint isn’t perfect, but this isn’t necessarily a big concern, as most of the problems that you can also spot in the photos can be easily fixed if what you’re aiming for is a mint condition.



But very important to note is how this Impala turned from an abandoned ride into a fabulous classic. eBay seller



But very important to note is how this Impala turned from an abandoned ride into a fabulous classic. eBay seller 04amiron says the car previously spent some 15 years in a garage, left all alone by the previous owner, until they found it and decided to bring the car to this impressive condition.

It goes without saying that an Impala looking so good can't come cheap. And this one really doesn't, as the auction has already reached $25,000 and the reserve still hasn't been met. The vehicle is parked in Florida should you want to inspect it in person.

