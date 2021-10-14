1962 Chevrolet Impala Hopes You’ll Love Its V8 Muscle, Ignore the Rust Holes

4 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Like It Didn’t Survive a Kitten Attack, Shiny Engine Inside

The 1962 Impala didn’t bring too many styling changes compared to its predecessor, though when it comes to what was available under the hood, Chevrolet actually operated several modifications, especially in terms of V8 power. 25 photos



The four-barrel 283, however, went dark in 1962, with Chevrolet introducing an all-new 327 (5.4-liter) small-block developing either 250 or 300 horsepower, depending on the chosen configuration. The GM brand also killed off the 348 (5.7-liter) units and replaced them with the 409 (6.7-liter), previously available as an option a year before and offered with either 380 or 409 horsepower in 1962.



And the good news is the owner has already jump-started the restoration, so the car comes with plenty of new parts, including a new carpet and headliner, new door panels currently in the trunk, a new gas tank, and patched floors. The suspension has already been rebuilt, but there’s still plenty of work to do. That includes dealing with the remaining rust that caused some pretty concerning holes in the body of this Impala.



Unfortunately, we’re not being told just how original this Impala has remained throughout all these years, especially now that some parts have already been replaced, but it still looks like a solid candidate for a restoration.



