Mysterious 1963 Chevrolet Impala Isn’t for the Faint of Heart, Good News for V8 Fans

At the end of the day, quite a lot of people seem to be willing to give this Impala a second chance, despite its current condition. The bidding has already reached $4,600, with over 20 people involved in the digital competition. The reserve, however, is yet to be met, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how high the price of this little gem ends up going. In fact, this once-gorgeous Chevrolet is this close to becoming a rust bucket, and this says quite a lot about its overall condition.What we don’t know, however, is how this Impala ended up in this horrible condition. While it does look like it’s been sitting for a long time, possibly outside under the clear sky, it could very well be just a barn find, as cars could end up in such a rough shape after spending decades in storage with high humidity.Nobody knows for sure how this Impala spent its latest years, so right now, it’s as mysterious as it gets, and the information we have is fairly limited.Nevertheless, it’s pretty clear that whoever ends up buying this Impala will have plenty of work to do in nearly every single regard, not only due to all the rust on the body but also because of the missing parts.The good news if you’re the kind of person who likes to see the glass half full is the V8 engine under the hood still has some life in it. The 283 (4.6-liter) inside still turns over, eBay seller simmons0732012 explains, but on the other hand, nobody knows for sure just how much work it’d require to start properly.At the end of the day, quite a lot of people seem to be willing to give this Impala a second chance, despite its current condition. The bidding has already reached $4,600, with over 20 people involved in the digital competition. The reserve, however, is yet to be met, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how high the price of this little gem ends up going.

