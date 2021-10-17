This Mysterious 1966 Chevrolet Impala Needs No TLC, Small Block Under the Hood

The 1965 Chevrolet Impala was the first car in the world to sell more than 1 million units in a single year in the United States alone, and this says quite a lot about the popularity of the nameplate that the GM brand originally introduced as the top-of-the-line Bel Air version in 1958.
The 1966 model was obviously based on its predecessor, but on the other hand, Chevrolet implemented a change that eventually proved to be a fairly bad idea.
The company decided to make the Caprice a stand-alone series in its lineup. For the Impala, this meant one simple thing: some customers moved to the new model, therefore causing a drop in sales for the model year 1966.
But this doesn’t mean the ’66 Impala still isn’t a beautiful car. It is, and the example that we have here perfectly displays its eye-catching design in all its glory.
The vehicle has already been restored, though, on the other hand, it’s still as mysterious as it gets. This is because eBay seller lisadamron says they just took the car on trade and don’t know much about it, though at first glance, not only that it looks impressive, but it also comes with everything in working condition.
Under the hood, there’s a 327 (5.3-liter) small-block working like new, and this makes perfect sense given the car has already been restored.
But on the other hand, the biggest questions are still left without an answer. For example, is this Impala still original, and if it is, just how much of it has been replaced during the restoration process?
The car looks complete, and the eBay listing indicates a mileage of close to 70,000 miles (112,500 km), though once again, nobody knows if this is original or not.
But at the end of the day, this Impala deserves to at least be inspected in person. After all, it could all prove to be quite a gem that many would drool over. The bidding has already reached $11,000, with some 8 days left until the auction ends.
