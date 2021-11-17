Burberry Adds Style to Concept E-RS, Turns It Into a Street-Legal Luxury Machine

5 50 MPH Pocket Rocket Electric Motorcycle Is Ready to Take Off

Unveiled earlier this year, the Concept E-RS is DAB Motors' first street-legal electric model designed for urban riding. Combining high-tech with performance, the motorcycle wowed everyone with its sleek look. Now, to make it stand out even more, the French manufacturer teamed up with luxury fashion house Burberry to create the "ultimate fashion commuter." 10 photos



A hand-stitched saddle with black leather covered in the iconic monogram pattern blends seamlessly into the bike's design. The grips are likewise upholstered to the fashion house's specifications. It retains DAB Motors' distinctive "flying back" form, which gives the sensation of speed and lightness at the rear of the motorcycle.



At its core, the bike is still the same



The bike has been fitted with durable, quality components, including a Beringer braking system and fully adjustable Öhlins suspensions. All of the cables have been integrated into the frame to maintain the sleek look.



The minimalist design of the front plate was also retained, but now it comes with an integrated OLED screen with Burberry animated logo. In keeping with Burberry's goal of developing more sustainable ways of production, the bike was built at DAB Motor's factory in France, where a sustainable manufacturing approach was used.



Limited to 20 units, the



