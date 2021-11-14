5 Family-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Seeks Justice, Wants Nothing But a Full Restoration

4 Original 1960 Chevrolet Impala Goes Under the Hammer With Incredibly Low Mileage

2 1960 Chevrolet Bel Air Looks Like It Has Many Stories to Tell, Help Needed

More on this:

1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Sitting for Years Is Totally Ready for a Full Restoration

1965 was a big year for Chevrolet Impala . After making its debut as the top-of-the-line Bel Air in 1958, the Impala nameplate turned into a model whose popularity just kept increasing every single year. 13 photos



The 1965 Impala that we have here is a testament to the record-setting series, though as you can easily figure out by quickly browsing the photos in the gallery, it doesn’t come in the best shape.



This is pretty understandable, though. The car has been sitting for years, as the



There is good news and bad news about the car.



First and foremost, it’s a 1965 SS, and at first glance, it doesn’t come with an insane amount of rust. The floors and the trunk are rust-free, though there are obviously things that need to be fixed, and some metalwork is clearly required.



Though it's still around, the engine supposed to power this Impala is no longer in the car. Instead, the seller says they wanted to install a 396 (6.4-liter) big block, so the engine is now available separately. And so are plenty of other parts that have originally purchased for the restoration, but they’re now going with the car to whoever buys it.



Speaking exclusively by just checking out the photos, this Impala SS might be worth restoring, but on the other hand, the price could end up becoming a huge deal breaker for many interested buyers. The owner expects to get $19,000 for the car (most likely, the engine is also included in the deal). And in 1965, it reached a point nobody would have imagined in the late ‘50s: the Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year. This says a lot about the success of this Chevrolet model, and it was reason enough for the GM brand to focus more and more on refinements for every new year.The 1965 Impala that we have here is a testament to the record-setting series, though as you can easily figure out by quickly browsing the photos in the gallery, it doesn’t come in the best shape.This is pretty understandable, though. The car has been sitting for years, as the Craigslist seller explains, and they purchased it specifically for restoration. The project, however, has never been completed, so now they're searching for another brave soul to do it.There is good news and bad news about the car.First and foremost, it’s a 1965 SS, and at first glance, it doesn’t come with an insane amount of rust. The floors and the trunk are rust-free, though there are obviously things that need to be fixed, and some metalwork is clearly required.Though it's still around, the engine supposed to power this Impala is no longer in the car. Instead, the seller says they wanted to install a 396 (6.4-liter) big block, so the engine is now available separately. And so are plenty of other parts that have originally purchased for the restoration, but they’re now going with the car to whoever buys it.Speaking exclusively by just checking out the photos, this Impala SS might be worth restoring, but on the other hand, the price could end up becoming a huge deal breaker for many interested buyers. The owner expects to get $19,000 for the car (most likely, the engine is also included in the deal).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.