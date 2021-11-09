Original 1960 Chevrolet Impala Goes Under the Hammer With Incredibly Low Mileage

More on this:

1 Family-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Seeks Justice, Wants Nothing But a Full Restoration

2 Once-Yellow 1964 Impala SS Is the Living Proof a Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words

3 Original 1967 Impala Totally Fails to Strike a Pose, Just Ignore the Potato-Quality Photos

4 1966 Chevrolet Impala Won’t Knock Your Socks Off at First, the Surprise Is Under the Hood

5 This 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sports 24 Karat Gold Parts, a Little Surprise Under the Hood