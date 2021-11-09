Original 1960 Chevrolet Impala Goes Under the Hammer With Incredibly Low Mileage

Originally introduced in 1958, the Impala nameplate eventually became a stand-alone series only a year later with the debut of the second-generation model.
Manufactured for just two years, the new Impala was a car whose popularity was already on the rise, with the total production for the 1960 model getting close to 512,000 units.
The 1960 Impala was available with an inline six-cylinder as standard, while the base V8 engine was a 283 (4.7-liter) unit delivering 170 horsepower. A four-barrel 283, however, was also offered with 230 horsepower, while the 348 (5.7-liter) could be ordered in five versions whose output was between 250 and 335 horsepower.
The Impala that we have here also comes with a 283 under the hood, but what’s totally impressive is the mileage. With the factory unit still in charge of putting the wheels in motion, the Impala exhibits just 20,000 miles (32,150 km), and eBay seller ajkennen claims they are all original.
At first glance, it looks like the engine has never been rebuilt, and given the car's overall condition, there’s a good chance the Impala has spent most of its life indoors.
On the other hand, while there are no details regarding a possible restoration, you’re still strongly recommended to inspect everything in person. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is, so make sure this is the real deal before paying.
The seller says the car has a small exhaust leak, and this should be fixed by the new owner, but otherwise, everything looks to be in a pretty solid shape.
All of these have made this Impala quite an appealing classic for tens of netizens, as the car has already received over 30 bids in only a few hours online. At the time of writing, the top offer is a little over $18,000, but the reserve is yet to be met.
If you want to take this Impala home without fighting again others, be ready to pay $40,000 for it.
