This Unrestored 1960 Chevrolet Impala Police Car Is a Different Kind of Flex

The first Impalas, however, ended up surprisingly successful, with some claiming not even Chevrolet expected these models to be such a major hit. So the company ended up making the logical decision: it turned the Impala into a stand-alone series only a year later.
The second-generation Impala, however, was manufactured for just two years. Introduced in 1959, the Impala rapidly became the best-selling car in its home market, with Chevrolet then increasing the production to nearly 512,000 units a year later.
Needless to say, it all worked out very well for the automaker. The company was trying to turn the Impala into the affordable luxury car everybody would want to own, no matter if customers were interested in an economical ride, or a boost of adrenaline under the hood.
And part of this recipe was the engine lineup that powered the second generation.
The standard unit was a six-cylinder unit developing just 135 horsepower. While many considered it a lazy unit making the Impala a grocery-getter, it was the best choice for those who didn’t care about performance but wanted the exquisite offering Chevrolet promised in the first place.
When it comes to V8s, the lineup started with the base 283 (4.7-liter) developing 170 horsepower. A four-barrel version of the same engine increased the output to 230 horsepower.
However, the crème de la crème was the 348 (5.7-liter) available in no less than 5 different versions, with the top configuration rated at 335 horsepower, and therefore offering customers the thrilling experience we talked about earlier.
It’s a police car replica, and as the Craigslist seller explains, it’s a great showstopper if you’re into catching the attention of the crowd.
Obviously, this Impala isn’t currently in its best shape, and at first glance, it looks like it has never been restored. Some metal work seems to be required, and while the seller hasn’t provided any specifics regarding a possible rust invasion, you should totally check out everything thoroughly. Especially the underside, the trunk, and the floors, that is, as they are typically the first parts that end up struggling with rust.
The original 283 small block is still there under the hood, and we’re being told it runs properly. It’s hard to tell if the engine has been rebuilt or not, but there’s a chance it wasn’t since the car is likely unrestored. Everything appears to be there, though no pics with the interior have been shared. But if the cabin looks as good as the exterior, then it’s a rare gem only requiring small polishing here and there.
These are all tidbits that eventually make a classic car worth even more, and depending on the answers to the aforementioned questions, it could turn an Impala into a vehicle collectors would totally want to own. Obviously while also paying a small fortune for the whole thing, that is.
The owner says the Impala comes with 30,000 miles (a little over 48,000 km) on the clock, but on the other hand, the odometer is currently broken. So it’s pretty difficult to guess the mileage of the car, though this could also indicate the engine has never been rebuilt. Again, any potential buyer should thoroughly inspect everything in person, as this is pretty much the only way to figure out just how many boxes this Impala ticks when it comes to a possible restoration project.
Without a doubt, if you’re into classic Impalas and want something to catch everybody’s attention, this police car wannabe is definitely worth checking out. It won’t be affordable though, as the seller expects to get no less than $10,000 for it. No information has been offered as to whether other trades or offers are at least considered.
If you want to check out the car in person, you need to book a plane ticket to Redfield, South Dakota.
