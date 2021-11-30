Unrestored 1959 Chevrolet Impala Hides Bad News Under the Hood

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S, the Electric Slingshot That Will Amaze You

1959 was the year when Chevrolet Impala finally became a grown-up, as the GM brand decided to turn this popular nameplate into a stand-alone series. 13 photos



It goes without saying the



Getting back to the ’59 Impala, it was quite a beaut, and this is one of the reasons so many collectors are hoping to get their hands on a fine example that has never been restored.



The model we have here is indeed unrestored, though, on the other hand, it comes in a condition that seems to require quite a lot of work.



The rust has obviously taken its toll on this one, but on the other hand, the door panels are still looking good, eBay seller



As for what’s under the hood, there’s bad news in this department.



This Impala comes with what’s likely to be the original six-cylinder under the hood, though right now, it’s locked up from sitting. So for some people out there, this is kind of double damage, especially because most Impala fans are drooling over V8 models still in a working condition.



