4 This Unrestored 1960 Chevrolet Impala Police Car Is a Different Kind of Flex

3 All-Original 1962 Chevrolet Impala Looks Too Good to Be True, Promises Just 10K Miles

2 This All-Original 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Is an Unexpected Barn Find

1 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS Rotting Away on Private Property Comes with Bad V8 News

More on this:

1962 Chevrolet Impala Iowa Farm Find Was Born With a 4-Barrel, Bad News Under the Hood

When it comes to engines, the 1962 Impala had a little something for everybody, as Chevrolet tried to offer both economical rides and more powerful options. 23 photos



On the other hand, those who wanted more power on the ’62 Impala had plenty of options to choose from. The base V8 was the same 283 (4.7-liter) unit as before, this time developing a total output of 170 horsepower.



New for this model year was a 327 (5.3-liter) that produced either 250 horsepower with a Rochester four-barrel carburetor or 300 horsepower with a Carter four-barrel. The top engine choice was the 409 (6.7-liter) V8, which this time was available with 380 and 409 horsepower versions.



The Impala that we have here was born with a 327 unit under the hood, though as you’ll discover in a second, this doesn’t even matter right now. And it’s all because, as eBay seller



The car was discovered at a farm in Iowa, we’re being told, and the paint you see on the body is said to be the original one. Clearly, this is good news for someone who’s willing to go for a full restoration, though, on the other hand, it’s pretty clear the rust has already taken its toll on this one.



The floors, in particular, seem to be among the victims of rust, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car most likely spent a long time at that farm. And since it probably wasn’t stored inside, the rusty floors are something that just makes sense.



The lack of an engine isn’t necessarily the end of the world because it also opens the door to other projects, such as restomods. So if you don’t want to restore the car to factory specifications, you can just install any engine you want as long as it fits in the bay of this Impala.



On the other hand, the car isn’t exactly cheap despite no engine under the hood. The seller expects to get more than $7,600 for it, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled for potential customers interested in other deals. So the engine lineup started with a six-cylinder unit developing 135 horsepower, and while this output sounded disappointing for a car like Impala, this powerplant was able to do its job just neatly. Sure, it more or less transformed the Chevrolet Impala into a grocery getter, but for some customers out there, this is exactly what they wanted in the first place.On the other hand, those who wanted more power on the ’62 Impala had plenty of options to choose from. The base V8 was the same 283 (4.7-liter) unit as before, this time developing a total output of 170 horsepower.New for this model year was a 327 (5.3-liter) that produced either 250 horsepower with a Rochester four-barrel carburetor or 300 horsepower with a Carter four-barrel. The top engine choice was the 409 (6.7-liter) V8, which this time was available with 380 and 409 horsepower versions.The Impala that we have here was born with a 327 unit under the hood, though as you’ll discover in a second, this doesn’t even matter right now. And it’s all because, as eBay seller chadandkelly puts it, the engine is “mostly gone,” so the buyer will only get the carburetor, the water pump, the radiator, the valve covers, and a few other parts. Fortunately, the transmission is still around, so you’ll find it in the trunk.The car was discovered at a farm in Iowa, we’re being told, and the paint you see on the body is said to be the original one. Clearly, this is good news for someone who’s willing to go for a full restoration, though, on the other hand, it’s pretty clear the rust has already taken its toll on this one.The floors, in particular, seem to be among the victims of rust, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car most likely spent a long time at that farm. And since it probably wasn’t stored inside, the rusty floors are something that just makes sense.The lack of an engine isn’t necessarily the end of the world because it also opens the door to other projects, such as restomods. So if you don’t want to restore the car to factory specifications, you can just install any engine you want as long as it fits in the bay of this Impala.On the other hand, the car isn’t exactly cheap despite no engine under the hood. The seller expects to get more than $7,600 for it, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled for potential customers interested in other deals.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.