This All-Original 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Is an Unexpected Barn Find

1958 witnessed the debut of the third-generation Chevrolet Bel Air, which this time was available in more body styles and with a substantially refined look.
The new Bel Air, which could be ordered as a 2-door sedan, hardtop, and convertible or 4-door sedan and hardtop, was now longer, lower, and heavier. And customers in the United States totally loved this approach, though the redesigned Bel Air also came with a new version that ended up spearheading the sales for the model year 1958.
It was the Impala, a new nameplate that was originally offered as the top-of-the-line Bel Air and which eventually graduated to become a stand-alone series only a year later.
Obviously, the Impala borrowed pretty much everything from the Bel Air, so in terms of design, the two were mostly similar, except for the small tweaks typically given to top-of-the-line versions.
The Bel Air that we have here gives us the chance to check out what the model year 1958 was all about in all its glory.
And it’s mostly because the car continues to be fully original, despite obviously no longer coming in a mint condition. This makes sense for a vehicle so old, though judging from the photos we also included in the gallery, nobody can deny this Bel Air looks absolutely fantastic.
First and foremost, it’s worth noting the car is listed as a barn find. eBay seller cws_77, therefore, claims the Bel Air was recently discovered in someone’s storage, though unfortunately, no specifics have been provided in this regard. If it’s indeed a barn find, then this Bel Air was stored just the way such a classic car deserves to be stored in the first place, so it doesn’t need anything else than a little TLC here and there.
The rust doesn’t seem to be a problem, and the only things that need to be fixed are a small tear in the front seat, a tiny chip on the windshield, and some paint cracklings on the body. The tires might also need to be replaced, and the rust we see in the pics is said to be only on the surface.
In other words, it should theoretically be pretty easy to fix, so with small investments specifically aimed at the problems mentioned above, this Bel Air could end up becoming a genuine head-turning machine that deserved to be parked in someone's collection.
Unsurprisingly, this Bel Air will probably cost a small fortune, as the eBay reserve is yet to be reached. The bidding has already surpassed $15,300, and with a little over a day until the auction comes to an end, it’s hard to believe someone will be able to match the reserve and end up taking the car home.
It was the Impala, a new nameplate that was originally offered as the top-of-the-line Bel Air and which eventually graduated to become a stand-alone series only a year later.
Obviously, the Impala borrowed pretty much everything from the Bel Air, so in terms of design, the two were mostly similar, except for the small tweaks typically given to top-of-the-line versions.
The Bel Air that we have here gives us the chance to check out what the model year 1958 was all about in all its glory.
And it’s mostly because the car continues to be fully original, despite obviously no longer coming in a mint condition. This makes sense for a vehicle so old, though judging from the photos we also included in the gallery, nobody can deny this Bel Air looks absolutely fantastic.
First and foremost, it’s worth noting the car is listed as a barn find. eBay seller cws_77, therefore, claims the Bel Air was recently discovered in someone’s storage, though unfortunately, no specifics have been provided in this regard. If it’s indeed a barn find, then this Bel Air was stored just the way such a classic car deserves to be stored in the first place, so it doesn’t need anything else than a little TLC here and there.
The rust doesn’t seem to be a problem, and the only things that need to be fixed are a small tear in the front seat, a tiny chip on the windshield, and some paint cracklings on the body. The tires might also need to be replaced, and the rust we see in the pics is said to be only on the surface.
In other words, it should theoretically be pretty easy to fix, so with small investments specifically aimed at the problems mentioned above, this Bel Air could end up becoming a genuine head-turning machine that deserved to be parked in someone's collection.
Unsurprisingly, this Bel Air will probably cost a small fortune, as the eBay reserve is yet to be reached. The bidding has already surpassed $15,300, and with a little over a day until the auction comes to an end, it’s hard to believe someone will be able to match the reserve and end up taking the car home.