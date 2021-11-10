Real Deal Steel Builds Bodies Better Than Chevrolet Ever Could

Entrepreneurs are the backbone of a free-market economy, so get ready for a story of success. No enthusiast can deny the popularity of the 55-57 Chevys. But when original parts started to dry up, overseas manufacturing flooded the market with brittle and warped body panels.
Joe Whitaker managed Classic Chevy International for 23 years, watching the quality of parts slip below acceptable tolerances. Upon meeting his suppliers in the Near East, he realized that almost every part for these cars was being made, albeit poorly.
As their tooling aged, it was measured against the same project cars. Unfortunately, Chevrolet built their cars in several different plants across the country. A California car and a Michigan car have slightly different tolerances, looking at you, 3rd Generation Camaro fans! This prompted a search around the world for test bodies. Chevy got the idea to change every body part slightly from 1955 to 1957. As if that wasn’t enough, there were nearly a dozen body styles within each year.
Sorting through survivors around the world, 3D scans were made of each part. Noting the differences in where the car was built, each new Real Deal Steel panel fits better than most NOS parts. After sending a few rusty classics overseas, Joe Whitaker and Randy Irwin became their sole clients. The result was every part needed to build new Chevy bodies. To recreate the same locations of the spot-welds, the shop has 8 of the latest water-cooled guns. This has allowed each body to have 75% more welds. Of course, the panels can be fully welded by hand for the ultimate smoothness.
Now with every part on the shelves, a massive jig was assembled to hold them securely. The genius of the design is that it is modular. Once the body is welded the jig is easily removed with the doors opened. The result is a GM-certified replacement body. Each panel is made of thicker-gauge steel than its ancestors. Because every surface is dipped in weld-thru primer, your battle with rust is over.
Each car is built-to-order, and that has opened the door for customization. Options like wider rear wheel tubs and smooth firewalls have easily outshined the original look. Lead was outlawed in body filler years ago. However, the masters at RDS will lead your seams just like the old days.
As the quality speaks for itself, they have expanded to offer 1947-54 Chevy trucks, 1966-67 Novas, along with 67-81 Camaro and Firebird coupes and convertibles. Once your body arrives, the interior and glass can be done in a few days with help from friends. Work smarter, not harder. A big thanks to the team for allowing us this peek behind the curtains, stay with us for all your automotive news.
