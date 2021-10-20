Saved After Years of Sitting: 1957 Bel Air Is Back, V8 Turns Over with a Strap Wrench

The 1957 Bel Air ended up becoming a legend on wheels, and many believe it was just as famous as Elvis and Marylin Monroe. In other words, it was a pure American symbol, and it’s no wonder people still love it so much these days.
However, finding a Bel Air that deserves to get back on the road isn’t as easy as it sounds. And without a doubt, not if you want a fuelie, as most of the Bel Airs that got to see the daylight in 1957 were equipped with a carburetor.
The Bel Air that we have here is a V8-powered example, though, on the other hand, it doesn’t necessarily look like a symbol a collector would want to own. And it’s all because the vehicle has been sitting for years, at least according to eBay seller rk6786, and this puts its future in doubt.
In plain English, if you believe this Bel Air should be restored, you’d better think twice before buying it with this goal in mind. The seller themselves admits that interested buyers should just come to see the car in person, especially because its overall condition.
The original title is missing, so at the end of the day, this Bel Air may end up being used as a donor for another example in a better condition.
Very little has been shared about the engine, but the seller claims the V8 under the hood still shows some signs of life. Of course, it doesn’t start, but on the other hand, it turns over when a strap wrench is being used.
Without a doubt, only a brave soul would buy this Bel Air for a full restoration, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how high the price ends up going. At the time of writing, however, the car still has a fair price, as the current bid is well below $2,000.
