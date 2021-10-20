Saved After Years of Sitting: 1957 Bel Air Is Back, V8 Turns Over with a Strap Wrench

More on this:

1 Spearmint 1955 Chevy Bel Air Looks Pristine, Rips Highway on 24-In Forgiatos

2 The Bel-Camino Is a Real Chevrolet Bel Air and El Camino Fusion with 500 Horsepower

3 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Buried Alive in a Garage, Mysterious V8 Still Somewhere Around

4 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sleeping on the Side of the Road Totally Deserves a Second Chance

5 1961 Chevrolet Bel Air Rotting Away in a Yard Has Holes in It, Good News Under the Hood