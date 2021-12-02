1963 Chevrolet Impala SS Rotting Away on Private Property Comes with Bad V8 News

5 One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Left to Rot Outside Is Somehow Still Complete

It’s impossible not to love the 1963 Impala SS, that’s for sure. And it doesn’t all just come down to looks and engine options, as the model year 1963 Impala has an undeniable place in automotive history books. 9 photos



So the model it picked to be the 50 millionth car was none other than a 1963 Impala SS that got to see the daylight in New York.



Needless to say, this makes the 1963 Impala SS a highly desirable vehicle, especially for collectors who’d pay big bucks to have one parked in their garage.



But on the other hand, it’s really not that easy to find a ’63 Impala SS that looks like new, still has everything original, and is priced decently. Most of them come with insane price tags, and more often than not, they just remain on sale for a very long period of time.



The 1963 Impala SS that we have here is nothing like that. Not only that it’s close to becoming a rust bucket, but it’s also missing many essential parts. Including the engine and the transmission, that is, though, for some people, this is anything but bad news.



The lack of a powertrain means this



While the original V8 is no longer there, this Impala still comes with part of the seats, though the interior looks like it barely survived a zombie invasion. Saving the rear bucket seats is most likely impossible, so without a doubt, whoever ends up buying this Impala will have a very challenging job to fully restore it.



At first glance, this Impala has been sitting for a long time in that exact same place, so be ready for some serious metalwork if you plan a full restoration. There are no photos with the trunk and the underside, but there’s a chance this is where you’ll find the biggest amount of rust.



