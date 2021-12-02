Waze Suddenly Starts Insisting on Using HOV Lanes, No Fix in Sight

Waze is a great resource for every modern driver, especially thanks to its crowdsourcing engine that provides users with real-time information on the road ahead.
And because it can monitor the traffic so closely, Waze has a capability few other apps have in the first place: it can accurately determine the ETA to a specific destination and therefore look for alternative routes to get there faster.
But on the other hand, this continuous look for faster routes looks to be a double-edged sword, as it sometimes leads to sudden problems happening for no clear reason.
Most recently, more and more users have come across unexpected Waze behavior prompting them to take HOV lanes across their routes even if they’re not allowed to use them. All these users explain that everything worked just fine in the past, but a change that happened recently prompted Waze to start insisting on using HOV lanes.
“Waze is improperly directing me to HOV lanes that I don't qualify for. Now, I noticed that there is an option (for Settings, under the gear icon) for ‘Toll & HOV passes.’ However I don't possess any of the passes, nor does Waze think I do. So this seems like an actual bug, not just an annoyance,” one user explains in a post on the Waze support forums.
Since no workaround has been found, some users claim their only option is to just switch to other applications, such as Google Maps, where the HOV lane suggestion isn’t broken.
The bad news is the Waze team is yet to acknowledge this error, so nobody knows for sure when a potential fix could finally become available.
In the meantime, if you also come across the same incorrect HOV lane suggestion, just make sure you reach out to the parent company to report this behavior, as this should help it determine more accurately if it’s a widespread glitch or not.
