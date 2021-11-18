Google Maps Apparently Still Not Feeling Well on Android Auto

If you’re currently struggling with Google Maps on Android Auto, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that you’re not alone, but the bad news is Google’s fix doesn’t seem to be doing the trick for everybody.
Google Maps is by far the number one navigation app out there, and the world of Android Auto makes no exception. Sure, Waze is a serious competitor for Google Maps on Android Auto, but on the other hand, the availability of offline maps seems to be what makes quite a big difference right now.
So while many people rely on Google Maps for daily navigation, some of those using Android Auto discovered lately that the app does more harm than good.
The app seems to be the culprit for some mysterious freezes happening on Android Auto and can only be resolved by disconnecting and reconnecting the mobile device.
In theory, Google has already released a new version of Google Maps that comes to address these problems on Android Auto, though, on the other hand, they don’t seem to be gone for everybody.
Some users told us the Google Maps problems on Android Auto continue even after installing the most recent updates, and someone on Google’s forums indicates the same, adding that reconnecting the phone is the only temporary workaround.
At this point, however, no other solution is known to exist, and this is obviously bad news for people struggling with Google Maps on Android Auto. Google has already chimed in, asking if the issue still occurs on the latest version of Android Auto, so right now, it’s not clear if a new fix is in the works or not.
In the meantime, Waze seems to be running just fine on Android Auto, so if you can’t use Google Maps at all, this Google-owned app could serve as a temporary backup.
