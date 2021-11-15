Waze Gets Surprise Update with a New Car Icon from Ghostbusters

Every once in a while, Waze rolls out limited-time content that is available for users as part of special occasions, such as the launch of certain movies or events happening across the world.
More often than not, these updates include car icons, special navigation voices, and new moods, all of them eventually removed some 30 days later.
The same is happening these days for users in certain countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, Italy, France, and a few others.
This time, the update comes down to just a simple car icon, though Ghostbusters fans are going to love it. It’s the Ecto-1, with the new car icon obviously introduced in Waze specifically to mark the release of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie that will launch on November 19.
In this update, Waze hasn’t included anything else, so you’re not getting any new moods or navigation voices. Instead, it’s just the Ecto-1, and you can enable it both on iPhone and Android.
Doing this is pretty simple. Just open the Waze app (make sure you are running the latest version), and then go to the settings screen. Expand the Map Display section, and in the Vehicle icon menu, you should see a list of car models that you can use, including the new Ecto-1.
If you’re a Ghostbusters fan, you really need to hurry if you want to drive with the Ecto-1 as the car icon in your Waze. This is because Waze plans to remove this icon on November 21 in the United States, while users in other markets, such as the United Kingdom, can continue enjoying the Ecto-1 until November 25.
Before you ask, no, there are no ways to keep the Ecto-1 after the promo comes to an end.
In the coming days, you should also see a series of pins on the map when getting close to the locations where you can watch the new Ghostbusters.
