Google Maps Gets a Subtle Update You Might Easily Miss

Google Maps is an application that’s continuously evolving, and given it spearheads the search giant’s mobile strategy, it’s obviously one of the first to always receive the latest improvements. 6 photos



But in Google Maps, the first signs of Material You are barely visible, so don’t be too surprised if you actually miss them. However, when the design overhaul is complete, Google Maps should feel like a massively updated application, boasting a more modern look (but the same feature lineup).



So what’s new in Google Maps now that Google has started the Material You refresh?



When the Material You rollout is complete, the selection indicator should use a more modern visual effect, but right now, Google Maps just sticks with a more subtle blue background.



Then, Google has changed the shape of the directions button. Previously a regular circle, this button is now a square with rounded corners, so clearly, Google has also started redesigning all elements that you see on the screen in the app.



The current improvements aren’t necessarily massive, but they show that Google is very committed to delivering this highly anticipated overhaul to Google Maps.



