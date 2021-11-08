The Nightmare Android Auto and CarPlay Have Become on Honda Cars

More on this:

1 RC Arrma Boldly Drag Races RB7 F1 Car, Size Doesn't Matter

2 Old Honda Civic With Small Engine Surprises the Hell Out of a Mercedes C 63 AMG

3 This 1966 Honda CB450 Black Bomber Looks Surprisingly Pristine for Its Age

4 2022 Honda Civic Si Pricing Announced, Undercuts the VW Jetta GLI by $3,695

5 1/64 Scale Mazda RX-3 Flaunts Insane B18 Bimoto Swap, Too Bad It's Not Real