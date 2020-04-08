Android Auto Broken in Honda Cars, Drivers Blaming Faulty Head Unit

A discussion thread on Google’s forums points to all kinds of issues with Android Auto, including connection problems, freezing, and the app crashing all of a sudden.But what’s worse is that some say this isn’t necessarily an issue with Android Auto, but with the head unit installed on their Honda cars, including the Accord, the CR-V, and Fit.More specifically, a number of users reveal that navigation apps like Google Maps stop working all of a sudden in their Honda cars, and after contacting the dealership, engineers decided to replace the head unit completely. Android Auto then started working normally, these Android Auto users say.“Today I brought my car to the dealership and they just called me to say the head unit will need to be replaced. They said it is defective so I am not sure who to trust anymore,” one user explains.Some say their Honda dealerships told them an update to the head unit was on the way to resolve these Android Auto errors, but at the same time, there are others who claim their local dealerships know nothing about such an update and instead blame an Android Auto bug for the issues.Google, on the other hand, says they already reached out to Honda and a fix was on its way, and affected users are recommended to contact the car manufacturer.“We had informed Honda about this issue, and they prepared a fix. Please check with your dealership to get the software update for your head unit,” Google originally said. “We were informed by Honda about the fix. Unfortunately, we do not have information of when the fix will be shared throughout the dealerships. We recommend contacting your car manufacturer’s customer support for updates on this status,” it added in a follow-up message.At this point, it’s still not clear who’s getting an update and who doesn’t, who receives a new head unit and who doesn’t, and what’s actually causing the Android Auto problem in Honda cars.